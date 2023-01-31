ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,295 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,521,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,171,000 after purchasing an additional 115,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,336,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,436,000 after purchasing an additional 523,003 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.25.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,659.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,279,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,889,702 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $165.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.37. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading

