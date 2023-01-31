Donoghue Forlines LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 95.3% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 16.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Kellogg by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 46.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,590,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,590,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,800 shares of company stock worth $42,582,712 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

K has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.30 and a 200 day moving average of $72.28. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

