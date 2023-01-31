Spire Wealth Management Sells 197 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 552.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Generac by 411.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Roth Capital downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

GNRC opened at $113.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $329.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.39 and a 200 day moving average of $158.69.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

