Donoghue Forlines LLC Cuts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $736.46 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $779.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $732.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $693.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.22.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total value of $727,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,297,296.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,213 shares of company stock worth $14,071,258. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $851.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $798.65.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.