Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $285,000 in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

FLT stock opened at $201.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.15 and its 200 day moving average is $197.10. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $265.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 42.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $266.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.92.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.