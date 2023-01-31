Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,093 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Global Payments by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 401.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In related news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global Payments Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Global Payments to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $110.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.95. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $152.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 501.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.