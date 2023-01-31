Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,392,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,601,000 after acquiring an additional 973,933 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,706,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,645,000 after acquiring an additional 459,992 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,611,000 after acquiring an additional 371,311 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Moderna by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,588,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,866,000 after purchasing an additional 330,454 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA stock opened at $180.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.82. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.33, for a total transaction of $1,943,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,237,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,756,824.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $308,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,477.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.33, for a total transaction of $1,943,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,237,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,756,824.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 491,899 shares of company stock valued at $89,182,486. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

