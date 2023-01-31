HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Stock Position Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of HF Sinclair worth $8,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $539,533,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:DINO opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.02.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.38. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on DINO shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,052,355 shares of company stock worth $244,263,484 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

