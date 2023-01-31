Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $8,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,008,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,657,000 after acquiring an additional 96,432 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,453,000 after acquiring an additional 37,651 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 985,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,640,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,686 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $219.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.35. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.24 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Essex Property Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.42%.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.85.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.