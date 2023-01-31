Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.42-$19.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $19.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

FICO stock opened at $644.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $611.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.93. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $676.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Several analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $727.43.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total value of $144,940.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,300.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,072 shares of company stock worth $12,180,047. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fair Isaac by 7.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 3.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

