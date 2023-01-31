Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Declares $0.64 Quarterly Dividend

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%.

Principal Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years. Principal Financial Group has a payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Principal Financial Group to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

PFG stock opened at $93.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $510,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 73.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 42.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $78.18.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

