Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases New Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,336.4% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, CEO Jason Montague sold 32,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $542,174.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jason Montague sold 32,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $542,174.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,064,459.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,643,181.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,951 shares of company stock worth $2,859,054 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 1.1 %

NCLH stock opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 88.14% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%. Analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

