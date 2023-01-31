Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.00-$18.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.40 billion-$19.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.21 billion. Whirlpool also updated its FY23 guidance to $16.00-18.00 EPS.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WHR stock opened at $153.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $124.43 and a 12-month high of $211.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.92 and its 200 day moving average is $150.12.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.14 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Whirlpool from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHR. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 36.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $443,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth $756,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 7.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at $245,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

