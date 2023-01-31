Keebeck Alpha LP Buys Shares of 10,762 The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WU. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 17.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 279,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 13,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 49.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 49,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Union

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres purchased 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Union Stock Performance

Western Union stock opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Western Union had a return on equity of 195.13% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Stories

