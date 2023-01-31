KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.

KB Home has increased its dividend payment by an average of 37.7% per year over the last three years. KB Home has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KB Home to earn $6.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

KB Home Stock Performance

NYSE:KBH opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average is $30.69. KB Home has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 11th. The construction company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.38). KB Home had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,098,000 after purchasing an additional 108,191 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in KB Home by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,299,000 after purchasing an additional 85,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in KB Home by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,744,000 after purchasing an additional 139,643 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 125.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,120,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,050,000 after acquiring an additional 33,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.46.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

