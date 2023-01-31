Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.471 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.

Westlake Chemical Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years. Westlake Chemical Partners has a payout ratio of 82.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.5%.

NYSE:WLKP opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.66. Westlake Chemical Partners has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $29.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $899.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $415.12 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WLKP shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 4,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,195.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 199.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 40,225 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 31.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

