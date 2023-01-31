Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Richelieu Hardware Price Performance

Shares of TSE:RCH opened at C$38.60 on Tuesday. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of C$32.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities lowered shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.