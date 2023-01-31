Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Holdings Lifted by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the period. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PHG opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $34.93.

PHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.48) to €16.00 ($17.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($18.48) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.65) to €18.50 ($20.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

