Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,394 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $10,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 474.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

RJF opened at $111.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.70. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $126.00.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.65%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

