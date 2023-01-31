Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in onsemi by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in onsemi by 26.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,815 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in onsemi by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,480,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,637,000 after purchasing an additional 861,793 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in onsemi by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,054,000 after purchasing an additional 67,644 shares during the period. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its stake in onsemi by 116.4% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,255 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get onsemi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on onsemi to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on onsemi in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.06.

onsemi Price Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $71.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.76. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $77.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

About onsemi

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.