EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in TELUS by 66.4% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,032,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,603,000 after acquiring an additional 412,017 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TELUS by 10.6% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TELUS by 2.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 12,826 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in TELUS by 20.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,303,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $727,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in TELUS in the third quarter valued at $324,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.06.

TELUS Stock Down 0.0 %

TELUS stock opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $27.50.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

Featured Stories

