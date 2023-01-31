Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 32.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Qorvo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $109.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $107.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $144.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

