Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Assurant worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Assurant by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Assurant from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $130.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.50. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.11%.

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

