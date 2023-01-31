Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $5.12 Million Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Robert Half International worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 32.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 28.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 11.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 55.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of RHI stock opened at $82.47 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.