EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 128.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $80.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.