ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,677 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after purchasing an additional 86,132 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

NYSE:FE opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

