Commerce Bank Purchases 63 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Commerce Bank raised its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.88.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CASY opened at $230.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.34. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $249.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 2.77%. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

