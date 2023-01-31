6,146 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070,739 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,433,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,148 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,853,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,637,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,206,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.54.

Shares of MRVL opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $78.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average of $44.30.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

