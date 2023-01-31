Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Qorvo worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 18.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 7.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 9.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Qorvo by 33.4% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 130.6% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 66,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 37,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $107.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.28. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $144.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $109.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.