Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 133.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in FOX by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in FOX by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA stock opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. Analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Macquarie cut their price objective on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

