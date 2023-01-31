3,970 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $80.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.34 and a 200-day moving average of $75.83. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $85.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

