Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $31,979,755.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,962,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,770,549.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468. Corporate insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

RCL stock opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.05. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $90.55.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 41.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

Further Reading

