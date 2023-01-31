BCR Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 122 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $166.66 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.85. The firm has a market cap of $526.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,162,333 shares of company stock worth $4,490,152,834 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.97.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

