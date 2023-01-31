Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,117 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Juniper Networks worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 11,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $186,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,892,827.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $135,009.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $605,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $186,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,892,827.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,936 shares of company stock worth $753,338 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $38.14.

JNPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

