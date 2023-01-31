The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 10,930.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 99,688 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 10.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,178,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $151.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.10. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Stories

