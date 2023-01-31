Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEA. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 35.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 25.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEA. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Lear from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Lear from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

Lear Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Lear stock opened at $138.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.50. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $114.67 and a 52-week high of $176.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $167,739.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $167,739.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 1,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total transaction of $143,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,518.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,970 shares of company stock worth $5,216,989. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Articles

