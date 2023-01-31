Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 219,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,471 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $11,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 477.4% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 408.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Shares of LNT opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.53%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

