Saybrook Capital NC Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Saybrook Capital NC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 196.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,484,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125,732 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tesla by 358.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,617,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,014,490 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,064,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $166.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.41 and a 200-day moving average of $218.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.97.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,223,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,162,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,152,834 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

