Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $99.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.92. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $104.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The business had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Featured Stories

