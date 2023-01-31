Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 536 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $11,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,507.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,476.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1,329.45. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,583.40. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The business had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,396.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

