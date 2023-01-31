EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1,429.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,756 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $374,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 800.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 117,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 134,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

NYSE FCX opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.97.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

