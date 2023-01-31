Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.77 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $108.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.73.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

