Commerce Bank Sells 8 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NVR were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 425,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 340,271 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR opened at $5,021.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4,754.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,414.26. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,569.80. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVR. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,780.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

