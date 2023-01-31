EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,500 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 347.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,462,000 after acquiring an additional 988,042 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,150,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,485,000 after buying an additional 420,339 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,868,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,001,000 after purchasing an additional 764,687 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 105.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471,502 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,854 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,980 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

