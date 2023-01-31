EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $121,000 Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 116.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 7.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 22.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 42.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCII opened at $108.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $89.28 and a 1 year high of $139.89.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 38.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 16.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on LCI Industries from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

