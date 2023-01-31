JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lowered by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.8% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 226,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 390,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $139.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $408.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.89.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

