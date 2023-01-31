EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 289.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,999,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,706,000 after buying an additional 540,866 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,800,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,956,000 after buying an additional 254,346 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,871,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,843,000 after buying an additional 279,500 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,545,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,560,000 after buying an additional 143,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,239,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,057,000 after buying an additional 369,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $83.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $106.60.

CBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

