TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 860,271 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,052,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 860,271 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $27,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AUY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

AUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.37.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.16%.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

