TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 20,376 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,376 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $32,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

In other news, Director Jimmy Iovine purchased 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LYV opened at $79.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 113.49 and a beta of 1.26. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.56.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1,222.70%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

