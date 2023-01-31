Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,354 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at WSFS Financial

In related news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $60,525.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $483,769.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,197.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $60,525.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,638 shares of company stock worth $927,562. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSFS Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

WSFS opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.33. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $54.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.02.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.06 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company’s revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSFS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.